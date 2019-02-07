Berlin: 'He-Man' Doc Finds U.S. Home With High Octane (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren appears in the documentary, which is also being shopped at the European Film Market.

Power of Grayskull : The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a documentary based on the eternally popular brand, has found a home in North America with High Octane Pictures. The company will also be repping the film to international buyers at this year’s European Film Market.

High Octane Pictures’ president Galen Christy made the deal with FauxPop Media’s Randall Lobb (Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Rob McCallum (Nintendo Quest: The Most Unofficial and Unauthorized Nintendo Documentary Ever!) shortly before EFM.

"The Masters of the Universe brand is bigger than ever – as this very solid documentary reminds us – and we’re excited for North American audiences to see it," says Christy. "This is both an insightful and very entertaining film that’ll appeal to fans and non-fans of Masters."

From concept to comic book, cartoons, movies and beyond, the enormous popularity of Masters of the Universe has spawned legions of loyal fans who’ve turned the cosmically-powered barbarian into an industry. Decades after its creation, the Masters of the Universe brand is still going strong – a franchise rich in collectibles, conferences and, more importantly, universal themes that still resonate with audiences after all these years. The film also covers sister series She-Ra, which remains just as popular.

By talking to industry insiders, artists, writers, voice actors and the fans themselves, the filmmakers will uncover the truth behind the Power of Grayskull, revealing the rich meaning in a childhood hero whose appeal is much more than simple nostalgia.

Among interviewees on the documentary, Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella, who reflect on their roles as He-Man and Skeletor in the 1987 feature film version of Masters of the Universe.

Power of Grayskull is currently available on Netflix and will be released on DVD and other VOD platforms later this year by High Octane Pictures across North America.