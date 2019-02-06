Berlin: Imogen Poots Joins Nic Cage in 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' (Exclusive)

The post-apocalyptic action-horror is the first English-language film from Japanese auteur Sion Sono.

Imogen Poots has joined Nicolas Cage in Japanese auteur Sion Sono’s first English-language feature, the post-apocalyptic action-horror film Prisoners of the Ghostland, which XYZ is shopping in Berlin.

Patriot Pictures and Union Patriot Capital Management have also boarded the project, written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, to produce and fully finance.

Described ­by Cage himself as possibly his "wildest movie" ever – and this after his insane blood-soaked psychedelic 2018 hit Mandy – Prisoners of the Ghostland is billed as an "east meets west vortex of beauty and violence."

When a notorious criminal, Hero (Cage), is sent to rescue an abducted girl (Poots) who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe, they must break the evil curse that binds them and escape the mysterious revenants that rule the Ghostland.

The film – due to start shooting this spring – is being produced by Laura Rister for Untitled Entertainment, Michael Mendelsohn for Patriot Pictures/UNPC who is also fully-financing the film, Ko Mori for Eleven Arts studios, Reza Sixo Safai of Black Light District Entertainment and for XYZ Films, Nate Bolotin.

“We are thrilled to have Imogen Poots join Nicolas Cage in Prisoners of the Ghostland,” said XYZ. “With Sion Sono at the helm, this suspenseful film will captivate audiences with both its performances and riveting story line. Hold on to the edges of your imagination.”

Poots’ recent credits include the Green Room, Frank and Lola, I Kill Giants and The Art of Self-Defense.

XYZ’s Berlin slate also includes Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette; Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, also financed and produced by Union Patriot Capital Management; Color Out of Space, also starring Cage; and The East, starring Marwan Kenzari and Martijn Lakemeier.