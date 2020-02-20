Berlin: Iranian Director Banned From Traveling to Festival

Mohammad Rasoulof will not be allowed to leave Iran to attend the world premiere of his competition entry 'There Is No Evil.'

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof will not be attending the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of his new film, There Is No Evil, which screens in the festival's competition, after the Iranian government re-enforced a travel ban on the 48-year-old director.

Rasoulof told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that Tehran has refused to issue him a passport, making it impossible for him to leave the country. The government seized Rasoulof's passport in 2017 after the director returned from the Cannes film festival, where his drama A Man of Integrity won best film in the Un Certain Regard section.

"The court ruled that a two-year travel ban is imposed over me," Rasoulof wrote in an email to The Hollywood Reporter. "Unfortunately, it was never made clear if the two-year period starts from the date of the verdict in July 2019 or from the time I when I was barred from leaving the country when I last returned to Iran in September 2017. Technically speaking, I have now been banned from leaving Iran since almost two and a half years."

Rasoulof has also been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of "spreading propaganda" against the Islamic republic, a charge that is often brought against intellectuals and critics of the Iranian establishment. He has not yet been imprisoned.

The director remains under a work ban and was forced to direct There Is No Evil in secret. The drama features four interlocking stories that are all variations on the theme of to what extent individual freedom can be expressed under a despotic regime. There Is No Evil premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on Feb. 28.