Berlin: Lawrence Osborne Thriller 'Hunters in the Dark' Fills Out Cast (Exclusive)

Joining the Cambodia-set thriller are Tzi Ma, co-star of Disney's upcoming 'Mulan;' Ellen Wong of Netflix's 'Glow'; and Elodie Yung, best known as Elektra in Marvel's 'Daredevil' and 'The Defenders.'

The upcoming Cambodia-set thriller Hunters in the Dark, based on English writer Lawrence Osborne's acclaimed novel of the same name, has unveiled several key additions to its starring cast.

Hong Kong American actor Tzi Ma, co-star of Disney's upcoming Mulan, and Ellen Wong, best known for Netflix's Glow, have both boarded the project. Actress Elodie Yung, familiar to Marvel fans for her performance as Elektra in Netflix's Daredevil and The Defenders, also has joined the film. They will co-star alongside Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike, I Am Number Four), who was previously announced as the film's lead.

The casting additions were unveiled Friday at Berlin's European Film Market.

Veteran theater director Simon Evans will be making his feature filmmaking debut at the helm of Hunters in the Dark. Legendary cinematographer Christopher Doyle (In the Mood for Love) will be the film's director of photography.

Double Dutch International and Infinity Hill are producing the project. Infinity Hill is currently in Berlin as a co-producer on this year’s competition entry The Intruder (El Prófugo).

Hunters in the Dark tells the story of 28-year-old English school teacher Robert Grieve (Pettyfer) who unexpectedly wins a bag full of cash. Adrift in Cambodia and eager for a way out of his life of quiet desperation, he decides to take a journey deeper into the wilder side of Cambodia, coming up against a scheming American, a crooked police officer and a darker side of the country.

Hunters in the Dark is being produced by Axel Kuschevatzky (The Secret in Their Eyes) and Phin Glynn (Waiting for Anya) of Infinity Hill. Co-producers are Cindy Teperman (Animal), Alex Pettyfer and James Ireland of Dark Dreams Entertainment, while Jason Moring of DDI (The Doorman, Super Troopers 2) is set to executive produce in co-production with Nicholas Simon’s IndoChina Productions (A Prayer Before Dawn).

"We’re excited to have Ellen, Elodie and Tzi join this incredible adaptation," said DDI’s Moring. "Internationally respected in their own right, they will surely elevate the performance and ensure global appeal."

Three other adaptations of Osborne's books are currently in the works, including The Forgiven, directed by John Michael McDonagh and starring Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes.