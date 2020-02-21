Berlin: Leonine Takes 'Asterix & Obelix, The Silk Road' for Germany, Austria

Asterix and Obelix have been featured in live-action and animated films, such as in 'Asterix: The Land of Gods.'

The all-rights licensing deal with Pathé Films covers the fifth live-action adventure based on the comic book characters created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, which takes them to China.

Leonine, the new producer/distributor formed via multiple acquisitions by private equity giant KKR in Germany, has acquired all rights to Asterix & Obelix, The Silk Road for Germany and Austria.

The all-rights licensing deal with Pathé Films was unveiled Friday during the European Film Market in Berlin.

The screenplay was written by Philippe Mechelen and Julien Hervé (Looking for Teddy) together with Guillaume Canet, who will also direct the movie and play the role of Asterix. Gilles Lellouche is attached to star as his companion Obelix.

Asterix & Obelix, The Silk Road is produced by Trésor Films, Pathé and Les Enfants Terribles. Leonine will release the film theatrically via its own distribution outfit in Germany.