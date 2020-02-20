Berlin: Megan Fox Heading Into Space for Suspense Thriller 'Aurora'

Arclight Films is shopping the film – about an astronaut monitoring solar storms – at the European Film Festival in Berlin.

Megan Fox is set to play an astronaut in upcoming suspense thriller Aurora.

The film was announced in Berlin by Arclight Films, which has joined forces with Jordan Gertner (Spring Breakers, The Virgin Suicides) and Toby Gibson (The Lego Movie franchise) to produce and finance the film, directed by Lazar Bodroža (A.I. Rising) from a script written by Pete Bridges, Toby Gibson, and Stuart Willis (Restoration). Tim Peternel will executive produce. Production is set to start in May in Serbia.

Arclight will commence worldwide sales for the project at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Aurora tells the story of a female astronaut stationed in outer space to monitor solar storms that endanger Earth. She discovers shock waves from solar storms are bending time pushing her into an emotional and psychological struggle with her past and present.

"We are delighted to continue championing stories with strong females at the helm," said Arclight chairman Gary Hamilton (Hotel Mumbai, First Reformed). "Aurora is a beautiful action-packed visual feast set in space and Megan is perfectly cast to play a character battling demons from her past. We could not be happier to be working with Jordan, Toby and Lazar Bodroža once again to bring this beautiful and mesmerizing story to life."

Added Gertner: "I am thrilled to be working with such talented artists on Aurora. Lazar Bodroža is a true visionary who will create a world we have yet to see before and Megan such an incredibly talented actor, will undoubtedly bring an awe-inspiring performance here. Really looking forward to not only making this film but actually seeing it!"