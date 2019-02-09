Berlin: Neil Burger's YA Sci-Fi Thriller 'Voyagers' Sells Wide

Stuart Ford’s AGC International closed deals across Europe and Asia for the 'Lord of the Flies'-style dystopian thriller, set in outer space.

Dealmaking has been slow so far in Berlin but Stuart Ford's AGC International added some rocket fuel to the European Film Market with multiple big territory sales for Voyagers, an upcoming YA sci-fi thriller from director Neil Burger (The Upside, Divergent).

AGC is believed to be in talks for a possible U.S. sale, likely with a studio or streamer that could take one or more key foreign territories as well.

The plot of Voyagers follows a group of 30 children who are sent into space on a multi-year mission to populate a new planet. But when the adult captain of the mission is killed under mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, leading to a Lord of the Flies-style battle between tribes of feral and competing groups. AGC Studios are fully financing Voyagers and will produce together with Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road. Casting for the young actors is underway with shooting set to begin in Romania this summer.

International buyers jumped on the project following a presentation by Ford and Burger in Berlin. Among the major distributors who pre-bought the film in Berlin are Telepool in Germany, Sun for Spain, Portugal and Latin America, Vertical Entertainment for Eastern Europe and The Searchers for Benelux. Voyagers also sold to Russia (Nashe Kino), the Middle East, Turkey, India, and Greece (Italia), Indonesia (Cinema 21), Taiwan (Deepjoy), Philippines (Pioneer), and Israel (United King).

Basil Iwanyk and Thunder Road are having a good Berlin. In one of the market's biggest casting announcements, Olympus Has Fallen star Gerard Butler confirmed he is in negotiations to star in the company's upcoming disaster thriller Greenland, which STXinternational and CAA Media Finance are selling.

