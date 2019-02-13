Berlin: Netflix Unveils Three Original Series From Germany, Norway

The streaming giant hits the Berlin Film Festival's Drama Series Days with new projects.

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday unveiled three new original series, two from Germany and one from Norway, at the Berlin Film Festival's Drama Series Days.

Biohackers, from showrunner-director Christian Ditter, is a thriller about a medical student who must decide where she stands when new technology ends up in the wrong hands.

Norwegian horror anthology series Bloodride comes from writer-director Kjetil Indregard (Maniac).

And Unorthodox, from Deutschland 83 showrunner Anna Winger, is abut a young woman leaving her ultra-orthodox life in New York behind to start over in Berlin.