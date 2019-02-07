Berlin Opening Gala Pays Tribute to Outgoing Director Dieter Kosslick

The 69th edition of the film festival kicked off with a screening of Lone Scherfig's 'The Kindness of Strangers.'

The 69th Berlin International Film Festival kicked off Thursday with Lone Scherfig's The Kindness of Strangers, a New York City-set melodrama which stars Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, Tahar Rahim Caleb Landry Jones and Bill Nighy, all of whom turned up on the chilly red carpet to celebrate the movie's world premiere.

Dieter Kosslick, the quirky genius who has run the Berlin Film Festival for nearly two decades, is giving his swan song with the 2019 Berlinale, marking his 18th and final turn as the head of the world's largest public film festival.

And Berlin decided to send him out in style, kicking off the opening ceremony with a playful, but heartfelt duet between German 1920s-style crooner Max Rabe and entertainer, and long-time Berlin gala hostess, Anke Engelke. “You're the reason we're here,” they crooned to Kosslick, “You're the only reason we're here.”

A visibly-moved Kosslick waved from the side, before strolling to the center of the stage, to a standing ovation. Under his reign, Kosslick has greatly expanded the size and scope of the Berlin festival, which now screens some 400 films across its many selections. Many also credit him with turning Berlin's European Film Market from a sleepy afterthought within the international industry to the world's second-largest film market. After this year's Berlinale, he'll step down, to be replaced by a two-person team of artistic director Carlo Chatrian and managing director Mariette Rissenbeek.

Gender representation in the film industry—a hot button topic at the very least since the explosion of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements —has taken center stage in Berlin. The festival's competition line up of 17 films vying for Berlin's Gold and Silver Bear honors includes seven films directed by women, 41 percent and by far the best record of any of Europe's A-list festivals.

Berlin also has a female head of the competition jury, with French actress Juliette Binoche overseeing the 6-person group that will pick this year's winners, to be unveiled at a gala Feb. 16. Binoche joked she hoped the Berlin awards were made of more precious stuff than the Oscar she won (in 1997 for best supporting actress in The English Patient). "After a few weeks, it started peeling and you could see it was grey underneath," she quipped.

There are no clear frontrunners for the Golden Bear in this year's line-up, which, alongside The Kindness of Strangers features new entries from Berlin regulars including Spanish director Isabel Coixet (back with the black-and-white, Netflix-backed period drama Elisa & Marcela); Polish auteur Agnieszka Holland —whose politically-charged Mr. Jones follows the true story of the Welsh journalist who told the Western world of the famine in the Soviet Union in the 1930s; and Francois Ozon, represented this year with his Catholic abuse drama By the Grace of God.

Given Berlin's reputation as the most political of the best festivals, social issues are certain to be the focus of discusssion in the coming days. But, for tonight at least, politics and debate took a back seat as the Berlinale said goodbye to Dieter Kosslick.