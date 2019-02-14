Berlin: Pre-Royal Meghan Markle Comedy Picked Up for North America (Exclusive)

Artist Rights Distribution acquired both 'The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down' and 'Cargo.'

Meghan Markle is heading back across the Atlantic.

The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down, Paul Sapiano's tongue-in-cheek look at 20-something singles clubbing and partying in L.A. and featuring a pre-royal Duchess of Sussex, has been picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America.

The company has also acquired Kareem Mortimer's Cargo, starring Warren Brown (Strike Back) and telling the story of a fisherman whose income proves woefully insufficient to cover his son’s school fees and is forced to turn to human smuggling to make ends meet.

Headed up by Patrick DiCesare, Artist Rights Distribution has also snared the exclusive rights to comedy Hollywood Sex Wars, sailing doc Manry at Sea, Oliver Mann’s Such a Funny Life, Matthew Wohl’s Scooter, and Children of God, the story of two young Bahamian men who fall in love with each other and portrays the homophobia of the Bahamian society.

Artist Rights Distribution, which released comedy Driving While Black earlier this month, plans to release all the titles this year, while also shopping them to international distributors at the ongoing European Film Market in Berlin and at upcoming markets.