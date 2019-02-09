Berlin: Romane Denis Nabs Lead in Slasher Pic 'Slaxx'

The 'Slut in a Good Way' star toplines Elza Kephart's thriller about a possessed pair of jeans that kills clothing store workers.

Romane Denis is to star in the slasher film Slaxx from director Elza Kephart and EMAfilms and Filmoption International.

The Handmaid's Tale's Sehar Bhojani, Brett Donahue and Stephen Bogaert (It) also join the pic, which will start shooting in Montreal on Feb. 12.

Denis, who plays Libby, starred in Slut in a Good Way, Les Salopes or The Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin and Les pays d'en haut. In Slaxx, she plays a cashier in a trendy clothing store where her co-workers are killed by a possessed pair of designer jeans, and she must stop the slaughter.

Turbo Kid producer Anne-Marie Gelinas and Patricia Gomez Zlatar, who co-wrote Slaax with Kephart, are producing.

The film is backed by SODEC, Telefilm Canada, tax credits and financing from executive producer Shaked Berenson (Tales of Halloween, Big Ass Spider!).