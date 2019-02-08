Berlin: Ruby Rose to Play Ex-Marine in 'Doorman'

DDI is selling the action-thriller in Berlin.

Ruby Rose, fresh from her role in 2018 shark smash The Meg and currently shooting Batwoman for The CW, is set to star in Doorman.

The action-thriller – being shopped by DDI in Berlin – is being directed by award-winning Japanese director Ryuhei Kitamura (Midnight Meat Train, Azumi, Lupin the 3rd), and produced by Harry Winer of Smash Media, Jason Moring of DDI, Michael Philip, Phin Glynn, Sara Shaak and Shayne Putzlocher. Mark Padilla and Stanley Preschutti of DDI will executive produce.

Doorman will tell the story of an officer in the Marines who encountered traumatic events while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal. She seeks refuge as a doorman at a labyrinthine, historic, New York apartment building until she encounters mercenary’s intent upon destroying everything in their way to retrieve precious art hidden in the walls of building.

The screenplay is written by Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson and Winer, from a story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester.

“Ruby has tremendous talent and a wide commercial appeal, which makes her perfect to lead this strong, female driven action movie” said DDI CEO Moring.

Rose is represented by Art2perform, United Talent Agency and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.