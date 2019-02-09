Berlin: Ruby Rose's 'Doorman' Sells Wide (Exclusive)

The action-thriller featuring 'The Meg' star as an ex-Marine has pre-sold to most of Europe and some Asian markets.

Doorman, featuring The Meg star Ruby Rose in the titular role, has racked up a number of distribution deals at the Berlin Film Festival's market.

Double Dutch International has pre-sold the action thriller by Japanese director Ryuhei Kitamura to Mediawan for France, Splendid for Germany and the Benelux countries, Avalon for Spain and SPI International for Eastern Europe.

In Asia, Doorman has pre-sold to Prima Cinema for Indonesia, Genco for Japan and Eagle Films for the Middle East. Fox has signed a pan-Asia deal for pay TV.

"Doorman is a stylish, action-packed film," DDI’s Jason Moring said. "The combination of Ruby Rose and Ryuhei Kitamura has buyers fully confident and excited about its commercial appeal."

Doorman tells the story of an officer in the Marines who encounters traumatic events while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal. She seeks refuge working as a doorman at a labyrinthine, historic New York apartment building, before encountering a mercenary who will do anything to retrieve precious art hidden inside the walls of the building.

Doorman, set to start shooting in April, will be produced by Harry Winer, Jason Moring, Michael Philip, Phin Glynn, Sara Shaak and Shayne Putzlocher. Mark Padilla and Stanley Preschutti of DDI will executive produce.

The screenplay is written by Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson and Winer from a story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester.