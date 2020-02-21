Saban Films Takes Bruce Willis Action Sci-Fi 'Cosmic Sin' for North America

The film follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight off a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts.

Saban Films has taken North American rights to the Bruce Willis-starring sci-fi action flick Cosmic Sin.

The film, currently in postproduction, is written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake (Breach). Large is also producing, with Stephen Eads executive producing.



Cosmic Sin follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.



"Saban Films has been partnering on films at earlier stages and this is a project we knew we wanted to be involved with from the beginning," said Saban Films' Bill Bromiley. "We could not be more excited to collaborate with this team again following our recent work with them on sci-fi thriller Breach."



Bromiley negotiated the deal along with Corey Large on behalf of the filmmakers at Berlin's European Film Market. The Exchange is representing international sales rights.