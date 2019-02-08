Berlin: Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie Film 'The Banker' Sells Wide

The true-life story of two African American entrepreneurs who hired a white man to pose as their boss, was snatched up by distributors from Germany to Japan and Latin America.

International buyers are putting their money on The Banker.

George Nolfi’s upcoming drama starring Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long, was snatched up by German mini-major Constantin Film, Italy's BIM, Hakuhodo in Japan, DeaPlaneta in Spain, Sun Distribution for Latin America and Nordisk across the Scandinavian territories.

The Banker is based on the true-story of two African American entrepreneurs (Jackson and Mackie) who, during the 1950s hired a working-class white man (Hoult) to pretend to be the head of their business empire while they posed as a janitor and chauffeur.

Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) will direct The Banker from his own screenplay, which he co-wrote with Niceole Levy. Romulus Entertainment is financing the movie. Brad Feinstein of Romulus is producing alongside Nolfi, Mackie, Joel Viertel, Nnamdi Asomugha and Jonathan Baker.

Mister Smith iEntertainment is handling international sales for The Banker at this week’s European Film Market in Berlin, with Endeavor Content and ICM handling U.S. sales.



