Berlin: Sara Colangelo to Direct Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci in 'What Is Life Worth'

The real-life biopic is based on the memoir of Ken Feinberg, a powerful insider D.C. lawyer put in charge of the 9/11 Fund.

Sara Colangelo, who saw her Maggie Gyllenhaal-starring feature The Kindergarten Teacher become a hit (and Netflix acquisition) at Sundance in 2018, is set to direct the biopic What Is Life Worth, with Michael Keaton set to star.

Stanley Tucci has also been cast in the film, which was first announced in Berlin last year, with David Frankel originally attached to direct.

Based on the acclaimed memoir by Ken Feinberg, the Black List script was penned by Max Borenstein. Described as an "Erin Brockovich/Spotlight-type story," What Is Life Worth will tell the story of Feinberg, a powerful D.C. lawyer put in charge of the 9/11 Fund, who in almost three years of pro bono work on the case fights off the cynicism, bureaucracy and politics associated with administering government funds, and in doing so, discovers what life is worth.

Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar (Spotlight) will produce alongside MadRiver Pictures Marc Butan, Sean Sorensen, Borenstein, Bard Dorros and Keaton. Kim Fox will executive produce along with Riverstone’s Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar. Riverstone and Ingenious are financing, with Peter Touche and Andrea Scarso executive producing. IMR International is handling worldwide sales.

Principal photography on the project will begin in New York in April.

Colangelo is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz. Tucci is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Anonymous Content. Keaton is repped by ICM and Ziffren Brittenham.