Berlin: Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stacy Martin Board Sci-Fi Thriller 'Possessor'

The trio is joining Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott in Brandon Cronenburg's second feature, being shopped in Berlin by Arclight.

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) and Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac) are joining Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott in Possessor.

The sci-fi thriller – the second feature from Brandon Cronenberg (Antiviral), son of David Cronenberg – is being produced by Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, and Kevin Krikst of Rhombus Media, and Andy Starke of Rook Films, and is slated to start production in April on location in Canada.

Cronenberg directs from his own script, which follows Tasya Vos (Riseborough), an agent for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of high-paying clients. But something goes wrong on a routine job, and she soon finds herself trapped in the mind of an unwitting suspect (Abbott) whose appetite for violence turns out to rival her own.

Arclight Film’s Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, and Ryan Hamilton will exec produce, alongside Steven Squillante and David U. Lee of Leeding Media, Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures, and Tony Roman. Well Go USA Entertainment have already picked up Possessor for the U.S., with Elevation Pictures set to distribute in Canada. Arclight Films is representing foreign rights for the sci-fi thriller at the European Film Market in Berlin.

“In addition to being exceptionally talented, Sean, Jennifer and Stacy have immense international appeal that perfectly rounds out the cast,” said Hamilton. “Under Cronenberg’s keen cinematic eye and teamed with the equally impressive Christopher and Andrea, this is the perfect complete package that makes Possessor a must have for our buyers.”

Possessor is produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates.

