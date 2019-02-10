Berlin: 'The Secrets We Keep,' Starring Noomi Rapace, Sells Wide (Exclusive)

AGC International sells out on the thriller with Joel Kinnaman from Yuval Adler, whose 'Operative' is in the Berlin film festival lineup.

Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman starrer The Secrets We Keep, Israeli director Yuval Adler's follow-up to his Berlin out-of-competition entry The Operative, has pretty much sold out worldwide at Berlin's European Film Market.

Stuart Ford's AGC International has wrapped up multiple territory pre-sales for the upcoming period thriller.

AGC closed deals for The Secrets We Keep in France (Amazon), Germany (Universum), Italy (Cloud Nine), Scandinavia (Svensk), Japan (Tohokushinsha), China (Jushi) and with Sun Distribution for Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Vertical Entertainment nabbed rights for the film across most of Eastern Europe, with CTB/Nashe Kino taking the title in CIS. Other deals include ones for Greece (Odeon), Indonesia (Cinema 21), Taiwan (Applause), Israel (United King) and the Middle East (Salim Ramia).

Adler, in Berlin for the world premiere Sunday night of his latest, the spy thriller The Operative, starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman, met with buyers one-on-one at AGC's suite at the Ritz Carlton earlier in the week to pitch his new project.

Prometheus actress Rapace will play Maja, a holocaust survivor rebuilding her life in New York after World War II. But a random encounter with an eerily familiar man (Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman) — who seems to resemble her chief tormentor at the Birkenau concentration camp — sets Maja off on a revenge mission. When she takes matters into her own hands, kidnapping the man, Maja sets in motion a series of memories and events that will change her whole perception of the truth.

AGC Studios is co-producing The Secrets We Keep with Di Bonaventura Pictures (Bumblebee, The Meg). Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam will produce for Di Bonaventura along with AGC’s Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment.

AGC is financing and repping sales on the feature. Production on The Secrets We Keep is set to begin early next year.

Rapace is repped by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and attorney Howard Fishman of Hirsch WallersteinHayum Matlof & Fishman; Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment; Adler is repped by WME and Novo; and Covington is repped by Echo Lake and Ben Rubenfeld at Ziffren.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 11 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival.