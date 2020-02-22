Berlin: Scandi Giant SF Studios Expands U.K. Presence, Launches Survival Thriller 'Don’t Move'

The Nordic production and distribution giant behind 'Borg McEnroe' is teaming with rising director Alain Darborg on the new project.

Scandinavian powerhouse SF Studios has boosted its presence in the U.K. with two new executive hires.

Production veteran Sudie Smyth, previously head of production at Pinewood Pictures and with Wild Rose among her recent titles (as a completion guarantor), has joined the company as vp production U.K. and Ireland. Meanwhile, Indy Datta, who recently worked at Buccaneer Media on such TV shows as Marcella, has been named vp legal and business affairs U.K. and Ireland.

"Sudie and Indy are experienced and well-respected executives who bring a wealth of experience and connectivity to SF Studios, so we’re really pleased they are joining us in London as we continue to expand internationally,” said Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, senior vp international production at SF Studios.

The hires were announced in Berlin, where SF also unveiled its latest film project following on from its first two international features, Borg McEnroe starring Shia LaBeouf, and the upcoming Horizon Line with Allison Williams.

From rising Scandinavian director Alain Darborg and based on his original story, survival horror Don’t Move centers on a medical student who volunteers for the night shift at a Californian zoo. But after a rescue mission goes awry, she finds herself trapped in the anaconda enclosure, and must survive until morning with a hungry predator chasing her down.

Darbog is the filmmaker behind hit Swedish crime drama series Alex and is currently in production with SF Studios on Netflix’s first original Swedish series Red Dot. SF Studios is financing, producing and distributing Don’t Move in the Nordics.

"Do you remember the feeling of becoming an adult? It squeezes the breath out of you, it’s a long series of trial and errors and hard reminders about the harsh reality of life,” said Darborg. “Well this film is about that. Becoming an adult, and about a young woman that has to try to beat extreme physical and psychological obstacles to survive.”

Added Wikström: “Part of SF Studios’ international remit is to work with emerging and established Scandinavian talent and give them the opportunity to work on bigger international projects, so working with the hot new Swedish director Alain Darborg on Don’t Move, an edgy, smart genre movie, is a perfect example of that.”