Berlin: Latest 'Snow Queen' Installments Sell to Japan, Indonesia

The Russian animated franchise The Snow Queen has sold to Japan and Indonesia.

Japanese distributor The Klockworx Co. has picked up the franchise's third installment, The Snow Queen. Fire and Ice, production company Wizart Animation announced.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's largest theatrical distributor CGV Indonesia acquired the fourth part, The Snow Queen. Mirrorlands.

"We are delighted to be working with Wizart Animation, especially releasing The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands because we see a high audience potential," said Karina Mahadi, CGV Indonesia's head of acquisitions.

Under earlier deals, The Snow Queen 4 will be released later this year in China by HY Media and in Vietnam by Blue Lantern.

The franchise's first installment was released in 2012, grossing more than $15.5 million worldwide. 2014's second installment, The Snow King, took in $20.5 million globally, and the third film has grossed more than $25 million to date.

With a gross of $11.5 million, last year's The Snow Queen 3 became the highest-grossing Russian movie ever released theatrically in China.