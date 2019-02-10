Berlin: Sony Pictures Classics Buys Worldwide Rights to John Prine Documentary

'John Prine: Hello in There' tells Prine's story, from his start as a Chicago mailman writing tunes on the side to becoming one of America's most iconic singer/songwriters.

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up worldwide rights to an upcoming documentary on the life of singer/songwriter John Prine ('Angel From Montgomery').

Tentatively titled John Prine: Hello in There, the documentary, from director Zachary Fuhrer, tells Prine's plucked from obscurity tale. Working as a mailman in the Chicago suburbs, Prine was discovered by film critic and Chicago Sun-Times columnist Roger Ebert who heard Prine sing at an open mic gig and wrote about him in the paper. The article landed Prine a record deal and he was off on a decades-long career that has taken him from Radio City Music Hall to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

John Prine: Hello in There follows the singer as he prepares to release his first albums of new songs in 13 years. Fuhrer and Patrick Doyle co-wrote the film, which Doyle produced with the full support of the Prine family and young songwriters inspired by Prine, including Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Margo Price. RadicalMedia is a production partner on the film.

Sony Pictures Classics is planning a theatrical bow for the film, which is currently in post-production.

“Spending time with John Prine over the last year, we’ve learned that he is just as insightful — and hilarious — in everyday life as he is in his songs,” Patrick Doyle said in a statement. “From playing at pubs in western Ireland to the Ryman Auditorium, there is nobody better at spellbinding a room. For the last 50 years, he's been a voice for the overworked, underpaid and forgotten, and our current political times have made his songs even more relevant."



The deal for John Prine: Hello in There was negotiated directly between the filmmakers and Sony Pictures Classics. The filmmakers are represented by Bianca Grimshaw of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP.



