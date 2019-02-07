Berlin: Studio Hamburg Enterprises and Picture Tree Ink Strategic Partnership

The German companies will join forces for the sale and distribution of their titles, starting with documentary 'It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story.'

German sales outfits Studio Hamburg Enterprises and Picture Tree International announced a new strategic partnership Thursday that will see the two companies join forces to promote and distribute titles worldwide.

The collaboration kicks off with the jazz documentary It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story, directed by Eric Friedler and executive produced by Wim Wenders. The film tells the story of two young emigres from Berlin, Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff, who founded the iconic jazz label Blue Note Records in New York 80 years ago, recording such musical pioneers as Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk and Quincy Jones.

The film, which premiered in Telluride, will have its market debut at the European Film Market in Berlin. The collaboration between Picture Tree and Studio Hamburg Enterprises will focus both on feature films and television formats. Studio Hamburg Enterprises is part of the Studio Hamburg group, one of Germany's largest media companies, and a major television and film production entity.



