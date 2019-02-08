Berlin: Sweet Charm Pictures Acquires Gary Oldman's 'The Courier' for China (Exclusive)

The Oscar winner stars in the film as a ruthless drug lord whose murderous intentions are interrupted by an ordinary courier played by Olga Kurylenko.

Beijing-based film company Sweet Charm Pictures has acquired all Chinese rights to The Courier, the upcoming U.K. action-thriller starring Gary Oldman and Olga Kurylenko.

Directed by Zackary Adler (Rise of the Footsoldier III), The Courier is set to begin shooting next week in London.

Set against a gritty London backdrop, the film follows Kurylenko as a courier who discovers that her latest package is a gas bomb addressed to a witness on the verge of testifying against a ruthless crime lord, played by Oldman.

Sweet Charm, established last March, is a film financing and acquisition company that specializes in bringing premium international content to China.

The Courier is produced by Signature Films, the growing production arm of British distributor Signature Entertainment, and startup banner Rollercoaster Angel Productions.

Douglas Urbanski, Oldman's long-term, Oscar-nominated producing partner, is executive producing the project, while Marc Goldberg (Final Score, The Hatton Garden Job), James Edward Barker (Mara, 4.3.2.1), David Haring (Pandas) and Andrew Prendergast (An American Exorcism) also produce.

