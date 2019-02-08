Berlin: 'Tell It to the Bees' Lands Multiple Sales for Film Constellation

Annabel Jankel's drama stars Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger.

U.K. sales and financing company Film Constellation has announced multiple sales on Annabel Jankel’s Tell It to the Bees, which first bowed in Toronto.

Vertigo bought the title for the U.K., Transmission for Australia and New Zealand, Lucky Dogs across Scandinavia, and Canal + in Poland.

Based on Fiona Shaw’s novel of the same name, Tell It to the Bees follows the story of Dr. Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) as she returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice. When a school-yard scuffle lands Charlie (Gregor Selkirk) in her surgery, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and tell his secrets to the bees, as she once did. The new friendship between the boy and the bee keeper brings his mother Lydia (Holliday Grainger) into Jean’s world.

In the sanctuary of the doctor’s house the two women find themselves drawn to one another in a way that Jean fears, and Lydia could never have expected. But, in 1950’s small-town Britain, their new secret can’t stay hidden forever.

North American rights for the period drama were secured by Ohio- and L.A.-based independent studio, finance and distribution outfit Good Deed Entertainment at the end of 2018, with a spring 2019 theatrical release planned. Good Deed has partnered with film and television distribution house FilmRise on streaming and linear rights for the picture in the U.S.