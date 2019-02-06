Berlin: Thomas Jane and Raul Castillo Board 'Warning' (Exclusive)

The pair join Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve and Annabelle Wallis in the sci-fi thriller, being shopped by The Exchange in Berlin.

Anova Pictures has rounded out the cast for its upcoming sci-fi Warning, with Thomas Jane (The Predator) and Raul Castillo (Knives Out) joining Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte LeBon, Lana Condar, Laura Harrier and Mena Massoud.

Agata Alexander will make her directorial debut with the thriller, based on an original screenplay by Alexander, Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye. Cybill Lui (After the Dark, Pay the Ghost) of Anova produces.

Principal photography begins in March in Poland, with Staszek Dziedzic from Film Produkcja (Mr Jones., Chemo) producing in association with NEM Corp, a new venture with Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska (High Life, The Innocents). Derrick Eppich exec produces.

Billed as a futuristic Crash, Warning hopes to explore the meaning of life when lives collide in unexpected ways. The film shows how technology combined with basic human behavior can lead to ironic and disastrous consequences.

The Exchange has the international sales rights and will continue selling at EFM in Berlin. ICM Partners is handling North America.