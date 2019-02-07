Berlin: Tiberius Picks up 'Mrs Mills,' 'Distorted' for Germany

French actress Sophie Marceau directed 'Mrs. Mills,' in which she stars as a workaholic publisher whose new neighbor is a crook disguised as an eccentric American woman.

As Berlin's European Film Market kicks off, German indie distributor Tiberius Film has picked up a trio of films, taking German rights for French comedy Mrs. Mills, the genre thriller Distorted starring Christina Ricci and John Cusack and the low-budget cowboy horror-thriller Lasso.

Sophie Marceau directed and stars in Mrs. Mills as a workaholic publisher of corny romance novels whose ordered life is thrown a curve when a new neighbor moves in who is a cross-dressing crook disguised as an eccentric American woman (played by French actor Pierre Richard).

In Rob W. King's Distorted, Ricci and Cusack play a married couple who move into a high-tech apartment with full video surveillance before realizing something in their new safe house is just not right.

Lasso, from director Evan Cecil is a horror tale set at a rodeo, where bloodthirsty cowboys turn on an active senior tour group.



