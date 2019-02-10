Berlin: TrustNordisk Closes Sales on Sundance Drama 'Queen of Hearts'

The feature from Danish director May el-Toukhy won awards both in Sundance and Sweden's Goteborg Festival.

Scandinavian sales outfit TrustNordisk has locked up multiple territories for Danish drama Queen Of Hearts, which premiered in Sundance, where it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic section.

Trust sold the May el-Toukhy-directed drama to South Korea (Lumix), Benelux (September Films), Mexico (Cinemex) and Hungary (ADS Service), among others.

Tirne Dyrholm, who won the best actress honor for The Commune in Berlin in 2016, stars in Queen of Hearts as a woman who begins an ill-advised affair with her teenage stepson, played by Gustav Lindh.

The film recently picked up both the audience award and the Dragon Award for best Nordic film at the Goteborg Film Festival in Sweden.

Nordisk Film will release Queen of Hearts across its Nordic footprint.



