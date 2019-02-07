Berlin: Ukrainian Action Film 'Rising Hawk' Pre-Sells to Spain

The movie, which has an international cast, is scheduled to premiere this fall.

Ukrainian historical action film The Rising Hawk has pre-sold to Spain’s Flins & Piniculas, production and distribution company Film.UA said Thursday.

Based on the novella Zakhar Berkut by classical Ukrainian author Ivan Franko, the movie features a large international cast from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

The cast includes Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle), Tommy Flanagan (Braveheart, Sin City), Poppy Drayton (The Downtown Abbey, The Little Mermaid) and Alison Doody (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, A View to a Kill).

Directed by Akhtem Seitablaev and John Wynn, the movie is set in the 13th century and focuses on the Mongol and Tatar invasion of territories of contemporary Russia and Ukraine.

The movie was shot in Ukraine's Carpathians region and the capital Kiev in the summer of 2018 and is currently in the post-production stage. The Rising Hawk's national release is scheduled for the fall.