Berlin: Uncork’d Swoops on 'The Child Remains' (Exclusive)

Michael Melski's horror - starring Suzanne Clement and set in a haunted maternity home – has won 16 best feature prizes on the festival circuit.

Michael Melski’s Canadian horror film The Child Remains has found a home in North America with Uncork’d Entertainment, which is planning a summer release for the winner of 16 best feature prizes on the global festival circuit.

In the film, produced with the assistance of Telefilm Canada, an expectant couple's intimate weekend turns to terror as they discover their secluded country inn is a haunted maternity home where infants and mothers were murdered.

Uncork’d president Keith Leopard made the deal with Michael Melski and Craig Cameron of Malefic Films shortly before the European Film Market.

"Melski has crafted a very spooky, visually arresting film that we’re very excited to share with North American audiences," said Leopard. "It’s based on actual events which makes it even more horrific. You’re still thinking about it long after the movie ends."

Added Melski: "So few films made in Canada get any kind of theatrical release in the U.S. and Uncork’d is a terrific genre-film distributor. Our whole team is grateful that our baby has found such a great home stateside."

Starring Suzanne Clement and Allan Hawco, The Child Remains will open in theaters and be released on demand in June.

Uncork’d Entertainment’s upcoming releases include the new film from Darren Lynn Bousman, St. Agatha, releasing in February, and the science-fiction film Crossbreed starring Vivica A. Fox.