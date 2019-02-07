Berlin: VMI Ties Knot With 'Russian Bride' (Exclusive)

Michael S. Ojeda's follow-up to 'Avenged' stars Corbin Bernsen, Oksana Orlan and child supermodel Kristina Pimenova.

The Russian Bride, Michael S. Ojeda’s follow-up to his 2015 cult film Avenged (aka Savaged), has been picked up by VMI for North American distribution, with plans to release this year. VMI is also repping international sales of the film, starring Corbin Bernsen, Oksana Orlan and child supermodel Kristina Pimenova.

A beautiful Russian woman and her daughter move to America to marry a reclusive billionaire. They live in an extravagant estate, with servants and riches at their fingertips. But things aren’t quite what they seem. Soon nefarious plans come to light, and the two women find themselves fighting for their survival.

The film had its world premiere at the Cinepocalypse Genre Film Festival in Chicago in June and will be the closing night film at Fantasporto in March.

"The Russian Bride is unique, because it begins as a conventional dramatic/thriller, then midway spirals into a hellish nightmare and ends in a shocking climax. I love powerful endings,” said Ojeda. "There's nothing worse than taking a 90-minute journey, then feeling like you returned to where you started. For me, as a director, it can't be a great story without an unforgettable ending, and The Russian Bride will not be disappoint. I’m very happy to be working with Vertical on the release of the picture."

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector from Vertical and J.D. Beaufils and Andre Relis from VMI Worldwide on behalf of the filmmakers.