Berlinale TV Section Rebrands, Names New Head

Julia Fidel takes over the Berlinale Series, formerly known as the Drama Series Days, which has become a premiere showcase for small-screen productions.

Julia Fidel has been named the new head of the rebranded Berlinale Series, the high-end television section of the Berlin International Film Festival that has become a must-attend showcase for the small-screen industry.

Formerly known as the Drama Series Days, the Berlinale Series unveiled its rebrand Wednesday in a bid to widen the scope of the TV shows it highlights and to attract a broader section of the industry.

The event has been effective in attracting some of the best high-end TV out of Europe, and the world, to Berlin. This year's lineup included Amazon's Hanna, Netflix's first original Swedish drama, Gösta and new seasons of Israeli hit False Flag and Danish financial thriller Follow the Money.

Fidel is a Berlinale regular, having previously worked for the festival's Panorama and Generation sidebars, including as a member of Generation's selection committee. She also works as a choreographer on such productions as Tom Tykwer's drama series Babylon Berlin.

Katharina Böndel and Anna-Katharina Brehm will work together with Fidel on next year's event, with Böndel in charge of the accompanying Berlinale Series Market section and Brehm organizing the conference program that will accompany the premiere screenings.

The 2020 Berlinale Series Market will run Feb. 24-26.



