Bernadette Peters to Receive Prince Rainier III Award From Princess Grace Foundation

The 2019 gala will be held Nov. 25 at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Bernadette Peters has been tapped as this year's recipient of the Prince Rainier III Award, which will be handed out by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA at its 2019 gala.

The Tony and Golden Globe winner is being honored "for her outstanding artistry and exemplary philanthropic give-back." She'll accept the award at the 37th annual Princess Grace Awards Gala, set for Nov. 25 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the presence of His Serene Highness The Prince of Monaco, with Major Gala supporters Rod & Karen Gancas as Crown Sponsors, the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala continues the legacy of Princess Grace (Kelly) of Monaco, who helped emerging artists pursue their artistic goals during her lifetime. In total, the foundation awards more than $1 million to artists in theater, dance, and film annually.

The foundation said that the Prince Rainier III Award "recognizes a renowned leader in the arts whose own accomplishments are coupled with demonstrated service to their community." Previous recipients include Julie Andrews, Mikhail Baryshnikov, James Cameron, Glenn Close, Tim Daly, Dick Van Dyke, Queen Latifah, George Lucas, Mandy Patinkin, Robert Redford, Twyla Tharp, Cicely Tyson and Denzel Washington.

The award includes a grant of $15,000 to the philanthropic organization of the recipient’s choice and a uniquely designed sculpture by artist Alex Soldier that incorporates all three disciplines supported by the foundation: theater, dance, and film.

As previously announced, past Princess Grace Award winner Chinonye Chukwu will be presented with the 2019 Princess Grace Statue Award for "her continuing excellence in her chosen discipline." Chukwu 's film Clemency, which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival, will be released Dec. 27.

His Serene Highness Prince Albert ll of Monaco said, "It is a pleasure to preside over this year's gala in what would have been my mother's 90th birthday," Prince Albert II said. "Celebrating emerging artists was her passion, and I am proud to keep her legacy alive through Princess Grace Award winners who continue to be today's artistic leaders worldwide."

He added that Peters "has devoted her life to ensuring the welfare of others. We applaud her tireless efforts supporting projects such as Broadway Barks and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.”

Added Brisa Trinchero, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA: "As one of the great icons of our time, it is our honor to bestow Bernadette Peters with the Prince Rainier III Award. In addition to delighting audiences on both stage and screen, Ms. Peters impressive philanthropy mirrors her boundless talent. Over decades, she has demonstrated outstanding humanitarian work by co-founding Broadway Barks, an animal welfare organization focusing on the plight of animals in need."

The Princess Grace Awards Ceremony is produced for the 13th year by Scott Mauro Entertainment Inc. with Scott H. Mauro as executive producer.