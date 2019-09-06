Bernadette Peters, Suki Waterhouse Join 'The Broken Heart Gallery' Rom-Com

Selena Gomez is executive producing Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut.

Bernadette Peters and Suki Waterhouse have boarded The Broken Heart Gallery, Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut for Room producer No Trace Camping.

The indie romantic comedy, which is shot in Toronto, also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Phillipa Soo, Arturo Castro and Molly Gordon. Selena Gomez is among the executive producers for the indie, which No Trace Camping is financing.

Written by Krinsky, The Broken Heart Gallery follows Lucy (Viswanathan), a born collector who suffers a bad break up with her boyfriend, played by Ambudkar and who also happens to be her boss. Unsure of what to do with the items love left behind, she curates The Broken Heart Gallery in a hotel to find her voice and how to love.

Elevation Pictures picked up the Canadian rights to the film, while David Gross is producing. Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Clay Phillips, Mandy Teefey, Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen also share the executive producer credits.

Endeavor Content and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC are handling worldwide sales.

Waterhouse is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Untitled Entertainment. Peters is repped by WME. Soo is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Castro is repped by WME and Avalon Management.

Gordon is repped by UTA and Burstein Company.