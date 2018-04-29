Bernardo Bertolucci Says Ridley Scott "Should Be Ashamed" for Replacing Kevin Spacey

The Italian director also said he wants to work with the actor, who is currently under investigation for sexual crimes.

Bernardo Bertolucci criticized fellow filmmaker Ridley Scott's decision last year to replace Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World with Christopher Plummer after Spacey was accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen men.

During the world premiere of his restored film Last Tango in Paris Saturday night at the Bari International Film Festival, Bertolucci had harsh words for Scott.

“When I learned that Ridley Scott had agreed to erase all the scenes in All the Money in the World that featured Kevin Spacey, I sent a message to editor Pietro Scalia to tell Scott that he should be ashamed,” said Bertolucci, who believed Scott was succumbing to Hollywood demands.

“And then I immediately wanted to make a film with Spacey,” continued the director, to much applause from the audience.

Bertolucci clarified that he agrees completely with the #MeToo movement and praised it for bringing awareness to violence against women around the world.

After Sony pulled the All the Money in the World from its AFI Fest premiere last fall, the film’s future looked dubious. Scott made an unprecedented decision to reshoot a number of scenes in a record nine days, with Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty, replacing Spacey. Plummer’s performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for his work and Scott was widely hailed for removing Spacey from his film.

L.A. prosecutors are currently reviewing a possible 1992 case against Spacey for sexual assault.

The Italian director has been criticized over the years for revealing that crucial details of the butter rape scene in Last Tango in Paris with Marlon Brando were withheld from star Maria Schneider until the actual shoot in order to elicit a more outraged reaction from the young actress. He admitted he had been horrible to the actress at the time but denied feeling any regret over his actions.

Schneider admitted years later that she felt “a little raped, both by Marlon and by Bertolucci.” She said that had she have known her rights as an actress, she would have called her agent or lawyer at the time.

Bertolucci again discussed the infamous scene in Bari. “On the set she was happy,” he said. “Do not believe on social media when they say it was rape: the butter scene was pure simulation.”

He added that during the shooting, “Brando was very paternal and protective of her. There was a very good relationship between them.”

At the premiere on Saturday, fellow director Giuseppe Tornatore honored Bertolucci with the Federico Fellini Platinum lifetime achievement award, resulting in a standing ovation from the crowd.

Tornatore himself has been a figure in the #MeToo movement in Italy, where female accusers have often themselves been subjected to a media trial questioning their character and motivation. Tornatore was accused of molesting a woman in his office 20 years ago, but he has denied all claims of wrongdoing, and the case has since largely disappeared from the public eye.