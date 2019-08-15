Bernie Sanders Drops Campaign Video with Cardi B

"I'm trying to advocate the youth in my community, because I feel like there's a serious problem right now in America," the "Money" rapper says in the video.

Cardi B is officially lending her voice to support Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race.

Sanders released an 11-minute campaign video on Thursday featuring a conversation with Cardi about police brutality, immigration, minimum wage, student debt and Medicare For All.

Filmed at a nail salon in Detroit, the video shows the pair discussing problems facing Cardi's fans and how Sanders would address the issues. "I'm trying to advocate the youth in my community, because I feel like there's a serious problem right now in America. We have this bully as a president," Cardi said, later adding, "Let’s put our focus on this term’s elections because I don’t think people understand how serious it is."

They focused on financial issues for young people, such as affordable health insurance, free higher education and an increased minimum wage. Cardi said, "Me as a New Yorker, not now, but you know when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how may jobs I get, I wasn’t able to make ends meet." She continued, "Certain people like to brag that there is more jobs now in America but it’s like, yeah there’s an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs?"

Sanders advocated for a $15 minimum wage, more unionizing and tuition-free public colleges. He said he will cancel all student debt in America by taxing Wall Street. On the topic of immigration, Sanders promised to reestablish and expand DACA within his first week as president (Cardi cheered, "Yeah!").

The pair also bonded over their shared love of Franklin D. Roosevelt. “It just amazed me that he came up with all of those things” like the New Deal and Social Security. “It’s just like goddamn, I love him. He’s my favorite,” Cardi said. Sanders quipped, “Well, I want to be a favorite after I’m elected, but we’ll see."

The rapper tweeted on July 16 that she was learning about Sanders' "passion" for better policies on equal rights. On July 29, news broke that they would film a campaign video to target young voters.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Cardi has previously spoken up about the extended government shutdown and slammed President Donald Trump for his immigration policies: "This shit is crazy,” she said. “Like, our country is a hellhole right now, all for a fucking wall. And we really need to take this serious.”

Her support for Barack Obama and his Affordable Care Act was also clear, saying, "Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherfuckers talking about 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.' Yeah, bitch, for health care," she said. "So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check your pussy in the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem."

She also wrote on Twitter that, "Its [sic] sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare."

Watch the video below.