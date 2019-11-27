Bernie Sanders on Ariana Grande Support: "She's Doing Exactly What Has to Be Done"

The Democratic presidential candidate also joined Jimmy Fallon in slow jamming the news and competed in a free-throw basketball competition when he stopped by 'The Tonight Show' on Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders reacted to Ariana Grande seemingly endorsing him in the 2020 presidential election when he stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

The singer posted a photo to Instagram last week of herself with Sanders after her concert, writing, "MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for. i’m so proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. we adore you!"

"Ariana is not only a great entertainer, which she is. We were at a concert with her in Atlanta. Just a zillion people there — gave a great show," Sander said on the NBC late-night show.

The politician added that Grande is "doing more" than just performing at her concerts. "She is a very socially conscious, politically conscious person and she's doing exactly what has to be done," he said. "She's reaching out to young people, getting them involved in the political process. And I think at her concerts alone, she has registered 20,000 people to vote."

Later during his appearance, Sanders joined Jimmy Fallon in a basketball free-throw competition. After discussing his recent heart attack, Sanders proved that he is still healthy by participating in the competition.

Fallon made the first shot, but missed the basket. Sanders followed and got the ball in the hoop during his first attempt.

The host missed the hoop during his second try, while Sanders successfully shot his second ball into the basket.

Fallon took a break from the game to ask Sanders if he would choose any of the current Democratic candidates to be his vice president. "There's some great people out there, but it's a little bit premature," he responded. "First I'm gonna have to win the nomination."

The host and politician continued to throw the basketballs, while Sanders said he thought he had a real shot in winning the election.

Sanders ultimately won the game after he successfully made four baskets, while Fallon only scored two points.

Sanders also joined Fallon in the "Slow Jam the News" segment, which the host has done with a number of politicians who have visited the show.

Accompanied by The Roots, Sanders began the segment by recapping last week's debate. "We need to defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in American history. But we need to do more," he said. "We can no longer tolerate three people owning more wealth than the bottom half of America. I have the experience to fight for that bottom half and to create an economy that works for all of us, not just those on top."

"Oh yeah," Fallon said in a low tone. "Bernie Sanders is looking out for your bottom half." The host made sexual innuendos as he continued, "He's sick and tired of having just a few people on top. That's why Bernie's here to spread the love."

The Roots' Tariq Trotter sang about Sanders' many years of experience. "He's heard it all, except the words, 'Please talk louder,'" he sang.

Sanders also spoke about his plans to enact Medicare for All, to tackle climate change and to get big money out of politics.

"He might not have a super PAC, but he's packing something super. He's all about taking a firm stance against corporations to give the people what they desire," Fallon said about Sanders.

The politician responded, "I know you're joking, but it actually is quite sexy."

Sanders later addressed those who think he's too "mature" to be president. "I'm feeling strong, energetic and more ready than ever to fight for the American people," he said.

Trotter then sang Lizzo's "Good As Hell" to emphasize Sanders' current state of health. "Bernie, how you feeling?" Sang Trotter. Sanders responded, "Feelin' good as hell."

Fallon concluded the segment by asking Sanders to do an impression of him. "Ha ha," Sanders forced a laugh. When Fallon once again asked if he planned to do a "Jimmy impression," the politician responded, "Jimmy, that was my impression of you."

"Our battle's uphill. We cannot stand still. We'll write our new page like we wrote the damn bill," Trotter sang at the conclusion of the segment. "It starts with a Bern, then the fire breaks loose." Fallon added, "And that is how we slow jam the news."