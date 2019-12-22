'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Chernobyl' Voted Best Movie, TV Program of 2019 by Hollywood Reporter Readers

The top style icon of the year went to Zendaya, while the best video game emerged as 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' in THR's poll.

To signify the end of a solid year in entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has been conducting a series of polls to determine worldwide readers' "best of 2019" movies, TV shows, songs, video games, style icons, streaming services and more. The results are now in, and show that tastebuds are varied in regard to consumer interests.

In the favorite movie poll, Avengers: Endgame took the top position, reigning in 21 percent of participant votes. This was followed by Captain Marvel and Joker, which points to a mass interest in superhero fare.

On the small screen, the content got a little heavier — with Chernobyl taking the crown, accruing 21 percent of users. The Politician and The Mandalorian came in second and third place. THR also polled readers on their favorite TV show that ended this year, which resulted in Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Veep.

Meanwhile on the music side of things, singer and rapper Lizzo dominated the favorite song poll with her hit "Truth Hurts," while Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" came in a close second. Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Into the Spider-Verse)" then arrived post-haste.

In the land of video games, Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order snatched the top spot, followed by Hideo Kojima's action-adventure Death Stranding, which stars The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. Capcom's Resident Evil 2 made its way into the third position.

The top style icon of the year went to Zendaya, who was outfitted in everything from an Alexis Mabille gown to a custom Vera Wang emerald dress, to her own creations in the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection, this year. Eilish and Kristen Stewart followed suit.

It may come as little surprise that the Oscars emerged as the most popular awards show, ahead of the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

In the area of news and headlines, the college admissions scandal, involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, was the most popular, though Baby Yoda wedged itself in there.

Check out the full results below.