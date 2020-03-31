The Best Beauty Products for Working at Home, According to Hollywood Makeup Artists

The beauty gurus behind Margaret Qualley, Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross and Emma Stone pick their favorite lipsticks, lighted mirrors and concealers for virtual meetings.

Many entertainment industry professionals are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and getting camera-ready for virtual pitch meetings and more — even though at-home lighting isn't always the most flattering.

To help prep for those oh-so-important Zoom meetings and check-ins, Hollywood's top makeup artists recommend some key products for looking fresh and professional on camera.

1. Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask ($92)

"Since most of us are minimizing our daily makeup routine, adding a step or two to our morning skin-care routine is probably best," says New York-based makeup artist and brow pro Bob Scott (clients include Karlie Kloss and Padma Lakshmi), who suggests Fresh's Black Tea Instant Perfecting mask to smooth, calm and brighten skin. "It helps get that effortless perfection we all want in the morning."

2. Surratt Beauty Torche Lumiere ($54)

For more "dew" for your meeting, Scott is a fan of Surratt Beauty's Torche Lumiere. "It's my new favorite highlighter — it mimics and boosts that natural plumpness and deeply hydrated appearance our skin has when, say, one has just barely broken a sweat, or when one's skin is really happy and looking good. It's subtle but present."

3. Ilia Color Block Lipstick ($28)

"It’s all about lip color, whether it's a shade that only slightly amps up your actual tone so that your lips don’t disappear completely on camera, or if you decide this is a good time to opt for a bold pop of color that brightens up your face," says Margaret Qualley's makeup artist, Katey Denno, who's a huge proponent of nontoxic, eco-friendly beauty. "Ilia has shades for a variety of skin tones that go on easy and hydrate nicely."

4. Koh Gen Do Moisture Fit Concealer ($50)

"Right now, I find that my Koh Gen Do concealer is my best beauty friend," says Emma Stone's makeup pro Rachel Goodwin. "It has been nice to let my skin breathe more while I've been at home, but a little bit of concealer is a quick-fix morale booster that grants me a sense of being pulled together on the outside even when I'm anything but on the inside."

5. Riki Skinny Lighted Mini Vanity Mirror ($195)

"For digital meetings that can’t be moved around to [access] favorable lighting, I use a portable lighted Riki mirror. It illuminates the face and makes any small or dark office space look professionally lit," says Tasha Reiko Brown, whose clients include Alicia Keys and Tracee Ellis Ross.

6. Your favorite red lipstick

"During these changing times of communication, my one must-have for digital meetings is a red lip," Brown adds. "It brightens the whole face and on a small digital screen draws attention to you when speaking and tends to make viewers focus on you annunciating. It also makes you look instantly put together with minimal effort."

7. Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick ($38)

"I love Armani Lip Maestros. The range is very wide and it feels luxurious on the lips and wears beautifully," says Reese Witherspoon's makeup artist Molly Stern. "It's a simple way to feel put together and that the day was worth your effort."