Emmys: 4 Best Beauty Trends From Zendaya's Bombshell Waves to Sophie Turner's Monochrome Makeup

Dramatic hairstyles — from high ponytails to retro waves — were everywhere, while makeup was subtle, sophisticated and flawless.

Amplified Ponytails

“A last-minute outfit change” meant hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant Drew also created “a last-minute change to the hairstyle” for Kerry Washington, who stunned in Alexandre Vauthier. The high ponytail amplified with hairpieces (added since her stunning turn on the TIFF red carpet) was “more classy, edgy, sexy and modern than what we originally had in mind.” (Sturdivant Drew used TRESemme hairspray to “keep it from frizzing.”)

The added bonus of the hairstyle: “Who could go wrong with a ponytail when it’s a hot night out? It’s much more comfortable to keep the hair off the neck.” Others who rocked the refreshing (literally and figuratively) look? Nominee Rachel Brosnahan, whose hairstylist Owen Gould curled one-inch sections of hair before brushing it out and securing in a ponytail; and Amy Adams, whose hairstylist John D coiled the lengths and secured with a ribbon, taking it to another level of amped-up pony.

Bombshell Hair

Hairstylists didn’t hold back with va-va-voom glam for presenter Zendaya and nominees Mandy Moore and Christina Applegate, looking to the past for inspiration. Euphoria star Zendaya debuted a new hair color and soft waves. “We’ve tried red before, but when I saw the green dress, I knew a black or brunette wouldn’t work,” says hairstylist Ursula Stephen. “We needed a rich red color to pop off the jewel green dress to give it the ultimate Hollywood glam feel.” To get the look, Stephen used a ghd curling iron before brushing out the curls to get the “old Hollywood-Inspired soft waves.”

Pro Ashley Streicher reached to the supermodels of the 1990s—Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer—for the big, full, brushed-out curls on nominee Moore. And though Adir Abergel wanted a “minimal and modern” style for nominee Christina Applegate, comparisons to Veronica Lake are inevitable. The words he used to describe the fete accompli: “Rich, luxurious, healthy.”

Monochromatic Nudes

It makes sense to complement colorful fashion with subdued neutrals on the face. Examples: Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton with soft pinks on eyes, cheeks and lips (courtesy of pro Angela Levin using Chantecaille makeup).

And Julia Garner, wearing purple Cong Tri, was balanced to perfection with monochromatic amber shades on lids and lips—all Chanel, courtesy of pro Hung Vanngo. But even some glam squads chose to embrace nudes from head to toe. Cue Georgie Eisdell, who reached for soft pinks from Pat McGrath Labs for nominee Sophie Turner. Nudes will never not have a place on the red carpet.

Sleek Center Parts

“I love pushing boundaries if the look calls for it,” hairstylist Jenny Cho tells The Hollywood Reporter. With waist-grazing extensions on Emilia Clarke, she did just that. The Game of Thrones nominee wasn’t the only one sampling sleek, straight locks for the Emmys: Mj Rodriguez of Pose owned satiny strands, as did Emanuela Postacchini of Who Is America?, whose elegant turn on the carpet made her a standout of the night.