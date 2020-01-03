The Best Champagne for a Golden Globes Viewing Party

Celebrate the Golden Globes with an exciting (and under-the-radar) bubbly or sparkling wine made by small growers of passion and refinement.

Watch the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday with a glass of bubbly in hand — from rosés to bruts and even whites.

For those hosting a viewing party or an afterparty, be sure to serve an exquisite fizzy drink enhanced with spicy notes of ginger, zesty lemon, crisp apple and cool cherry. Here are nine options for champagne, along with a set of classy flutes.

Flutes

1. Cheryl Saban

Artisanal glass in metallic styles; $65 each, cherylsabanglass.com.

Champagne

1. Louis Roederer et Philippe Starck 2009 Brut Nature

From the house behind Cristal — the original “bling” bottle — comes its polar opposite of sorts, a champagne collab with designer Philippe Starck. With no added sugar, it’s clean and kinetic, much like Starck’s designs, with mouthwatering intensity; $90 at wallywine.com.

2. Chartogne-Taillet Cuvee Sainte Anne NV Brut

Grower producers who have backed away from selling their fruit to large champagne houses and began productions of their own include Chartogne-Taillet. Its superb entry-level Sainte Anne NV Brut from the Montagne de Reims is a perfect balance of gingery, salty tang and mouthwatering apple flavors, hinting at richness; $47 at klwines.com.

3. Under the Wire 2014 Alder Springs Brut Rosé

Part of a new wave of artisan sparkling wine production in California, Chris Cottrell and Morgan Twain-Peterson make single-vineyard, single-vintage bottlings, this one from pinot noir sourced in a cool site in the wilds of Mendocino County. It’s nervy and vinous, with a salmon color and red cherry flavors that feel as if planted in cool soil; $60 at klwines.com.

4. Cruse Wine Co. NV Brut Tradition

Michael Cruse makes one of California’s most elusive sparkling wines, the single-vineyard Ultramarine. It’s a wine that people speak of not so much in terms of tastings as of sightings, like a UFO. His NV Brut Tradition is more readily available — and is downright delicious, tight and tense while succulent and full of bright fruit flavors; $50 at backroomwines.com.

5. Las Jaras Wines 2017 Sparkling Wine

Actor and comedian Eric Wareheim (Master of None) and Joel Burt make two rare-ish sparkling wines with carignane, an earthy Spanish variety that’s an unusual choice as a base for bubbles. One is a petillant-naturel (pet-nat) from old vines. Their 2017 Sparkling Wine is a brut in the style of champagne that’s dry, tense, earthy and flavorful; $42 at lasjaraswines.com.

6. Sin Eater 2018 Mendocino County Pet-Nat

From Yamakiri Wines’ Lisa Bauer and Alex Crangle, this succulent pet-nat (a style of sparkling wine that is only partially fermented) is made from biodynamically grown pinot gris grapes. Not quite bone dry, it has a slightly cloudy hue, a yeasty scent and flavors that hint at cider and lemon zest. Completely seductive and mouthwatering; $29 at stanleys.la.

7. Wenzlau Vineyard Santa Rita Hills 2013 Cuvée L’Inconnu Estate Blanc de Blanc

A vibrant 100 percent chardonnay sparkler from a small family winery (with 12 acres of vines) in the cooler reaches of Santa Barbara County. This wine spent four years on its lees, with zero added dosage. It’s crisp and vibrant, with a lemony, salty tang and just enough toastiness to bolster the middle palate; $50 at stanleys.la.

8. Pierre Gimonnet et Fils Premier Cru 2014 Cuvee Gastronome Blanc des Blancs

From a grower with relatively large holdings in the Côte de Blancs, this is meant to be a table wine and is bottled at a slightly lower pressure than most champagnes for that purpose, with superb balance between crisp golden apple and toasted lees, with a hint of peach. Refreshing, but with depth; $66 at thewinecountry.com.

9. Onward Malvasia Bianca 2016

A well-balanced wine from Capp Inn Ranch in the Suisun Valley; $24 at onwardvines.com.

