Affectionate Confections: 7 Luxurious Chocolate Treats for Valentine's Day

Forget Swiss chocolate. Put a Hollywood spin on Valentine’s Day with seven selections from L.A.-based makers beloved by J.J. Abrams and Rebel Wilson.

Send hugs and kisses this lover's day with artisan chocolate treats curated with ruby cocoa beans, hazelnut praline, yuzu, passion fruit and more. Here are seven varieties to make the day just right.

1. Milla Chocolates

“A feast for the eyes and tummy,” says Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Breegan Jane of the 18-piece Bon Bon Box, with yuzu, passion fruit and raspberry organic dark chocolates; $65, 9414 Venice Blvd., Culver City or millachocolates.com.

2. andSons Chocolatiers

Chocolatiers Artist Alexandra Grant’s “Love” design tops a 36-piece box that includes seasonal hazelnut praline-black currant flavor. It's perfect for her beau Keanu Reeves; $98, 9548 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills or and-sons.com.

3. Compartés

Cats star Rebel Wilson recently hit its new L.A. factory and store, now offering boxes with truffles spelling “Be Mine”; $60, 516 N. La Brea Ave. or compartes.com.

4. LetterPress Chocolate

Chocolate Molds are used to make its single-origin kosher and vegan bars. J.J. Abrams is a fan. $10 to $18, 2835 S. Robertson Blvd. or letterpresschocolate.com.

5. Edelweiss

Chocolates Box of 14 handmade chocolate-covered Oreos from the family-owned company open since 1942; $36, 444 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills or edelweisschocolates.com.

6. Edelweiss

Or try the brand's Berry Bar with strawberries and raspberries; $11, 444 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills or edelweisschocolates.com.

7. John Kelly Chocolates

Chocolates Ruby Chocolate Hearts, made from ruby cacao beans; $13, 508 N. Sierra Bonita Ave. or johnkellychocolates.com.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.