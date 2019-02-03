Super Bowl: LeBron James, Rainn Wilson and More Stars React to Maroon 5's Halftime Show

Larry King, Stephen Amell and Jemele Hill also weighed in on the show, with featured Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

When Maroon 5 took the stage for the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, featuring Travis Scott and Big Boi, Twitter users quickly had a lot to say about the performance. From critiques of Adam Levine's shirtless finale to celebrations of a SpongeBob SquarePants reference, those in entertainment added their thoughts to the online discussion.

LeBron James didn't seem impressed with the lack of stage time for Scott, tweeting, "That's all for Travis or nah?!?!?!"

Soooooooo...... This halftime show though. That’s all for Travis or nah?!?!?! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

The Office star Rainn Wilson joked that the show lasted for "Maroon 5 hours," and Larry King posted, "That was a rousing #HalftimeShow! I just wish I understood all the lyrics."

Maroon 5 hours — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 4, 2019

That was a rousing #HalftimeShow!! I just wish I understood all the lyrics. — Larry King (@kingsthings) February 4, 2019

Arrow's Stephen Amell wrote that Levine was lip syncing which was "disappointing in person," and Roseanne actress Sandra Bernhard called it "the worst halftime show during the lousiest #StuporBowl in history."

He’s lip syncing —

All good, but disappointing in person. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 4, 2019

Wardrobe malfunction in the midst of the worst halftime show during the lousiest #StuporBowl in history pic.twitter.com/XjB361MHse — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 4, 2019

Recent Dancing with the Stars winner Bobby Bones tweeted that it "sounded good" despite much of the negative feedback online, and Eugene Lee Yang, one of the Try Guys, documented his emotional halftime journey on Twitter.

people are going to act like they didn't like that halftime show. but they were singing almost all of it back. (except that travis Scott spot) . Sounded good. #SuperBowl — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) February 4, 2019

My #PepsiHalftime journey:

- eh Maroon 5

- HOLY SHIT SWEET VICTORY

- HOW DARE YOU TEASE SWEET VICTORY

- I guess CGI fireball Travis Scott will do

- more of gospel lady please

- Adam Levine: Tank Top Mode

- YASSS DRONE LANTERNS!

- wants Outkast back

- HELLO SHIRTLESS

...

- Janet. — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 4, 2019

Activist and form ESPN reporter Jemele Hill said the performance was "if gentrification was a Super Bowl halftime show," and comedian Matt Oswalt teased Levine for his tattoo choices, asking if they were "inspired by stuff he sees while shopping at Hot Topic."

If gentrification were a Super Bowl halftime show ... — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

are all of Adam Levines tattoos inspired by stuff he sees while shopping at Hot Topic? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qQV1QQrnsH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 4, 2019

