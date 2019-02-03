Super Bowl: Hollywood's Best Tweets About the Patriots-Rams Game

Brie Larson, Billy Eichner and LeBron James also chimed in their thoughts on the game, halftime show and commercials.

As millions around the country tuned in to watch the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, many in Hollywood took to Twitter to comment on the game and its commercials.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel herself, joked, "Does this mean I can forever brag about *~*playing*~* the Super Bowl?" after a new trailer for her upcoming Marvel film dropped during the big game.

Does this mean I can forever brag about *~*playing*~* in the Super Bowl? https://t.co/UGCO5Nfqcf — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 4, 2019

After Ava DuVernay said that she was boycotting the Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick, Zendaya tweeted her support for the former NFL quarterback, retweeting a post from 2017 that read "#ImWithKap."

Amber Tamblyn took a similar activist route in support of Kaepernick, tweeting, "please remember a football legend was blacklisted from an entire sport for merely putting his knee on the ground in protest of black people being murdered."

Hi there while you’re enjoying this mediocre Maroon 5 halftime please remember a football legend was blacklisted from this entire sport for merely putting his knee on the ground in protest of black people being murdered. Enjoy your pop music! — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 4, 2019

Billy Eichner jokingly announced his Super Bowl tweet was actually that he had just watched Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Demi Lovato was similarly distracted, posting, "So far, 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." Lovato later deleted her Twitter account when the tweet got backlash from the rapper's fans.

Here’s my Super Bowl tweet: I (finally) watched Can You Ever Forgive Me? and it was sublime. @melissamccarthy @RichardEGrant Marielle Heller = flawless. A real gem. See it if you haven’t! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 4, 2019

The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner tweeted from Atlanta that he was with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper at the game, where the actress was indulging in Dippin Dots.

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel posted a gif from the '90s sitcom with costar Ben Savage, declaring it was time for the Soup-or Bowl, and Jimmy Kimmel Live head writer Molly McNeary joked, "We needed the Super Bowl for Twitter to be fun again."

Time for the pic.twitter.com/ckwdAHv4Uu — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) February 3, 2019

We needed the Super Bowl for Twitter to be fun again. — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) February 4, 2019

After the Patriots win, LeBron James tweeted his praise for Brady, calling him the "Greatest of All Time" with a goat emoji. Chris Evans and Donnie Wahlberg, who famously support New England, also tweeted their excitement about the championship.

Brady the . — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Congratulations Patriots!!!! And congrats to the Rams for playing a great game. You managed to take my blood pressure through the roof.

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 4, 2019