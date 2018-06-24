BET Awards: Childish Gambino Gives Impromptu Performance of "This Is America"

Host Jamie Foxx brought the singer — aka Donald Glover — onto the stage at Sunday night's show.

Childish Gambino — aka Donald Glover — gave an impromptu rendition of his song "This Is America" at Sunday night's BET Awards after host Jamie Foxx called him onstage.

After Foxx re-enacted some of the choreography from the video, he called Glover up onto the stage. Glover then proceeded to give an impromptu performance of the opening lines from the social critique.

Foxx and Glover ended the segment with both poking fun at Glover's outfit, which the latter referred to as "pajamas." "You just rolled out of bed," Foxx joked.

In May, "This Is America" was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, recognizing 1 million equivalent song units earned in the U.S.

Glover is nominated for best actor at the 2018 BET Awards.

Watch a clip from the BET Awards, and the official "This Is America" video, below.