BET Awards: Cops Crash Preshow During Live Broadcast

As hosts Terrence J and Cassie were doing interviews, security personnel appeared onscreen in front of the camera asking those involved in the production to move.

The hosts of the BET Awards preshow got a bit of a surprise on Sunday night.

The live preshow, hosted by Terrence J and Cassie, was interrupted by cops during its final moments.

Cassie then made a quip about her dad being a firefighter. Viewers also confused about what was happening, leading many to ask whether the shutdown was staged.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to BET for comment.

Watch a clip of what went down before the awards show began in the tweet below.

Ashley Iasimone of Billboard contributed to this report.