BET Awards: Cops Crash Preshow During Live Broadcast
As hosts Terrence J and Cassie were doing interviews, security personnel appeared onscreen in front of the camera asking those involved in the production to move.
The hosts of the BET Awards preshow got a bit of a surprise on Sunday night.
The live preshow, hosted by Terrence J and Cassie, was interrupted by cops during its final moments.
Cassie then made a quip about her dad being a firefighter. Viewers also confused about what was happening, leading many to ask whether the shutdown was staged.
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to BET for comment.
Watch a clip of what went down before the awards show began in the tweet below.
Lol @CassieSuper @TerrenceJ & @TheRealTank interview got interrupted on live tv . #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ok3SBOT7Yr— B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer . (@PhotosByBeanz) June 24, 2018
Ashley Iasimone of Billboard contributed to this report.