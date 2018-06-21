BET Awards to Honor Anita Baker, 6 Humanitarian Heroes

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. and Parkland hero Anthony Borges are among the honorees for the Humanitarian Award.

BET Networks said Thursday that Grammy-winning R&B artist Anita Baker, as well as six humanitarian heroes, will be honored at Sunday’s BET Awards.

Baker will be honored at the ceremony, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Past honorees include Whitney Houston, Prince and Samuel L. Jackson. Baker is hanging it up at the conclusion of her ongoing farewell tour, leaving a legacy that includes eight Grammy Awards and seven platinum albums.

“With a career that spanned nearly four decades, she made an everlasting impression on the sound of soul and R&B music that has inspired generations to come,” BET said in announcing the honorees for the June 24 event.

In a departure from previous years, the BET Awards is honoring six people for the Humanitarian Award. These honorees were chosen after exhibiting bravery and strength in 2018, according to BET. The honorees include Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr., March for Our Lives’ speaker Naomi Wadler, National Student Walk-Out Day participant Justin Blackmon, journalist Shaun King, Parkland hero Anthony Borges and Mamoudou Gassama, the man who saved a 4-year-old by climbing a set of balconies like Spider-Man in Paris.

“The intention is to remind everyone that you don’t have to be a celebrity to give back and support others in need; we all have the opportunity to make a difference for the betterment of humankind," BET sais.

Jamie Foxx will host the 18th annual BET Awards. Top nominees for the night include DJ Khaled, up for six trophies, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Bruno Mars. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.