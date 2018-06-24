BET Awards: Janelle Monae Celebrates Pride Month in Ruffled Rainbow Dress

Monae, who came out as queer two months ago, strayed from her usual black-and-white ensembles with a striking gown that she accessorized with a black hat and rainbow crystal-studded clutch.

In April, Monae came out in a Rolling Stone cover story.

"Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker," she said.

She said she at first identified as bisexual, "but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."