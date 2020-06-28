BET Awards Mistakenly Includes Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Jr. in the 'In Memoriam' Segment

The show's producers likely meant to spotlight former NFL star Willie Brown, who died in October at age 78.

The BET Awards mistakenly included politician Willie Lewis Brown Jr. in its "In Memoriam" segment on Sunday night. Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, is alive.

The show's producers likely meant to spotlight former NFL star Willie Brown, who died in October at age 78. The Hall of Fame cornerback played with both the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders before going on to coach.

Willie Brown, the 86-year-old retired politician, served in California's State Assembly for 30 years, including 15 as speaker. Later, he became the first Black person to serve as mayor of San Francisco.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the BET Awards reps for comment on the mix-up.

Also during the segment, Lil Wayne paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, while Wayne Brady honored Little Richard, in separate performances. Both the NBA star and singing legend died this year.

Others included in the segment were Diahann Carroll, Bill Withers, B. Smith, Roger Mayweather, Ja'Net Dubois, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Huey and Gregory Tyree Boyce.