BET Awards: Wayne Brady Pays Tribute to Little Richard With Medley of Hits

Dressed in a shiny gold suit, Brady gave an energetic performance with a medley that included "Lucille," "Good Golly, Miss Molly" and "Tutti Frutti."

The 2020 BET Awards remembered late music legend Little Richard with a performance by comedian, actor and musician Wayne Brady on Sunday.

During the set for the network's first ever virtual ceremony, Brady did his best to emulate Richard, who died at age 87 on May 9 of bone cancer. Dressed in a shiny gold suit, he gave an energetic performance with a medley that included some of the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll's" greatest hits.

Starting off at the piano, Brady launched into "Lucille," climbing on top of the grand piano as he sang at one point. After finishing the first song, he transitioned into "Good Golly, Miss Molly," grabbing a martini and toasting a portrait of the celebrated late musician himself before moving on. Brady then grooved through the halls of a home with dancers in matching gold outfits and face masks — appropriate accessories during a global pandemic.

The performer wrapped up his tribute with "Tutti Frutti," eventually dancing energetically in front of a semi truck.

Brady played Little Richard on American Soul, a BET drama that told the story of the making of Soul Train.

Watch the performance below.

.@WayneBrady brings us to our feet in memory of Little Richard!

RIP Little Richard #BETAwards " pic.twitter.com/cOaFQugtEh — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 29, 2020

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.