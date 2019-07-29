Former BET Chairman Debra Lee Named to AT&T Board of Directors

Under her leadership, the network launched such hit series as 'Being Mary Jane,' 'The New Edition Story' and 'Black Girls Rock!' as well as the BET Awards and BET Honors.

AT&T on Monday named former BET Networks chairman and CEO Debra L. Lee to its board of directors.

"Debra’s outstanding leadership, deep expertise and strong track record in the entertainment and media industry will be terrific additions to our board of directors," AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement. "Her unique perspective as a media industry leader and operations executive and her lifetime commitment to community service give her valuable insights I look forward to having on our board."

Lee worked for over 30 years at BET Networks, beginning as its first in-house counsel in 1986 and eventually ascending to chairman and CEO, a role in which she served from 2006 up to her retirement last year. Under her leadership, the network launched such hit series as Being Mary Jane, The New Edition Story and Black Girls Rock! as well as the BET Awards and BET Honors. She is also the founder of Leading Women Defined, an annual gathering of prominent African-American women.

Lee, who has previously been named to both Billboard's Power 100 list and The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women in Entertainment, also currently serves on the boards of Marriott and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In 2011, she was appointed to the White House Management Advisory Board by President Barack Obama during his tenure.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.